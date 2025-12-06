GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah earns UNESCO status: How it’s shaping a knowledge-driven future

From classrooms to community hubs, Fujairah is redefining learning

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Inside Fujairah’s journey to becoming a UAE hub for learning and innovation
Inside Fujairah’s journey to becoming a UAE hub for learning and innovation

Fujairah has officially joined UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), becoming one of 72 new members from 46 countries recognised for advancing lifelong learning and education for all.

The network, launched in 2013, now includes 425 cities across 91 countries, collectively supporting nearly 500 million learners worldwide.

What this means for Fujairah

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, said the membership reflects the UAE’s commitment to education, culture, and human development.

“Fujairah’s inclusion is a testament to its strategic vision in expanding lifelong learning and cultivating a sustainable knowledge-based economy,” he added.

Strategic vision backed by UAE leadership

Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, highlighted the emirate’s focus on educational infrastructure, digital literacy, and community learning hubs. Guided by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah aims to align with UAE Vision 2031 and the National Strategy for Education 2030.

UNESCO’s Perspective

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, H.E. Stefania Giannini, noted that the 72 new Learning Cities are “redefining what it means to learn,” making every public and private space a hub for knowledge and innovation.

Fujairah learning city project: Medium- and long-term goals

Over the next 3–5 years, the project plans to:

  • Strengthen educational infrastructure

  • Promote digital skills

  • Foster community-based learning

  • Enhance local artistic talent

  • Develop a localized Learning City Strategy

Long-term goals (5–10 years) include:

  • Establishing Fujairah as a regional leader in lifelong learning

  • Achieving educational equity

  • Expanding international collaborations

  • Developing a skilled workforce

  • Implementing measurable impact systems for learning initiatives

Community and Cultural Initiatives

Under the patronage of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah has launched programs like:

  • Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi – inclusive dialogue platform for culture, innovation, and civic engagement

  • Young Techpreneurs – skills development in AI, programming, and cybersecurity for children aged 7–15

  • Fujairah Children’s Book Fair – promoting literacy, storytelling, and inclusive education

Sustainability, health, and inclusion

Fujairah promotes sustainable and healthy lifestyles through initiatives like:

  • Wadi Wurayah Education Programme – biodiversity and conservation learning

  • Together We Move – free fitness classes and wellness workshops

  • Vocational training and community support – for individuals with disabilities, low-income families, migrant workers, and seniors

Education Linked to Employment

Programs connecting learning with the labor market include:

  • Business Incubation Programme – skill-building for entrepreneurs

  • Leadership Programme – public sector development

  • Entrepreneurial clubs in schools – youth business planning

  • Gender equality initiatives – ensuring equal access to education and professional development for women and men

Why it matters

Fujairah’s GNLC membership positions the emirate as a hub for lifelong learning, innovation, and sustainable development, strengthening the UAE’s leadership in education, culture, and knowledge-driven growth.

