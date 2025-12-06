From classrooms to community hubs, Fujairah is redefining learning
Fujairah has officially joined UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), becoming one of 72 new members from 46 countries recognised for advancing lifelong learning and education for all.
The network, launched in 2013, now includes 425 cities across 91 countries, collectively supporting nearly 500 million learners worldwide.
Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, said the membership reflects the UAE’s commitment to education, culture, and human development.
“Fujairah’s inclusion is a testament to its strategic vision in expanding lifelong learning and cultivating a sustainable knowledge-based economy,” he added.
Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, highlighted the emirate’s focus on educational infrastructure, digital literacy, and community learning hubs. Guided by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah aims to align with UAE Vision 2031 and the National Strategy for Education 2030.
UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education, H.E. Stefania Giannini, noted that the 72 new Learning Cities are “redefining what it means to learn,” making every public and private space a hub for knowledge and innovation.
Over the next 3–5 years, the project plans to:
Strengthen educational infrastructure
Promote digital skills
Foster community-based learning
Enhance local artistic talent
Develop a localized Learning City Strategy
Long-term goals (5–10 years) include:
Establishing Fujairah as a regional leader in lifelong learning
Achieving educational equity
Expanding international collaborations
Developing a skilled workforce
Implementing measurable impact systems for learning initiatives
Under the patronage of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Fujairah has launched programs like:
Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi – inclusive dialogue platform for culture, innovation, and civic engagement
Young Techpreneurs – skills development in AI, programming, and cybersecurity for children aged 7–15
Fujairah Children’s Book Fair – promoting literacy, storytelling, and inclusive education
Fujairah promotes sustainable and healthy lifestyles through initiatives like:
Wadi Wurayah Education Programme – biodiversity and conservation learning
Together We Move – free fitness classes and wellness workshops
Vocational training and community support – for individuals with disabilities, low-income families, migrant workers, and seniors
Programs connecting learning with the labor market include:
Business Incubation Programme – skill-building for entrepreneurs
Leadership Programme – public sector development
Entrepreneurial clubs in schools – youth business planning
Gender equality initiatives – ensuring equal access to education and professional development for women and men
Fujairah’s GNLC membership positions the emirate as a hub for lifelong learning, innovation, and sustainable development, strengthening the UAE’s leadership in education, culture, and knowledge-driven growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox