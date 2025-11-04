Manar Abu Dhabi transforms Al Ain’s UNESCO oases into glowing art spaces

Al Ain’s Al Jimi and Al Qattara oases transform into immersive art
Dubai: Visitors to Al Ain are in for a treat this season. The city's historic palm groves are glowing with spectacular art installations that turn evening strolls into unforgettable experiences.
Manar Abu Dhabi, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has brought contemporary art to Al Ain for the first time, choosing the UNESCO-listed Al Jimi and Al Qattara oases as its striking venue.
Six artists are behind the magic internationally renowned Rafael Lozano-Hemmer alongside talented Emiratis Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan, Abdalla Almulla, Ammar Al Attar, and Christian Brinkmann. Their glowing installations blend light, sound, and clever design to create immersive experiences among the ancient palms.
A festival that brought the crowds
The November 1st opening weekend was packed, with thousands exploring the illuminated pathways during Al Ain's Traditional Handicrafts Festival. Families and art lovers alike wandered through the installations, experiencing how 'The Light Compass' this year's theme brings together old and new.
Beyond admiring the art, the oases offer a complete experience. Pop-up cafes nestled between the palms offer refreshments, while photography workshops help visitors capture the perfect shot of these glowing installations.
When to visit
The festival runs nightly from 5:30pm until midnight through January 4, 2026. Admission is free, making it an accessible evening out for everyone. Those wanting deeper insights can join daily guided tours at 7pm for Dh50.
