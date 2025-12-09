UAE malls launch month-long Shopathon with instant prizes and 1kg gold grand draw

Shoppers spending Dh200 enter instant-win draws and a mega gold prize across 12 UAE malls
With Christmas and New Year around the corner, Line Investments & Property SP LLC has unveiled “Shopathon 2025” - a month-long festive campaign packed with exciting rewards and a grand chance to win a 1 KG Gold Bar.
The campaign will run until 28 December 2025 across 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, turning holiday shopping into an opportunity for exciting rewards.
Shoppers spending Dh200 or more at participating malls will receive a scratch-and-win coupon at Customer Service Desks. These coupons reveal instant rewards, ranging from brand vouchers and LAKA gift cards to international travel and staycations packages. Every purchase also counts as an entry into the grand draw for the 1 KG Gold Bar, giving every shopper a double chance to win.
Timed to coincide with the region’s busiest shopping season White Friday, Eid Al Etihad 54 and Christmas Shopathon is designed to maximize festive joy and make every visit memorable.
“This campaign celebrates the generosity and excitement of the season,” said Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property. “Shopathon rewards our communities instantly while offering the dream of winning something truly extraordinary. The 1 KG Gold Bar represents possibility, hope, and a festive surprise for one lucky shopper across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.”
“Shopathon combines instant rewards with the excitement of winning gold,” added Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property. “Every visit creates anticipation, and every purchase brings opportunity.”
Participating malls will feature festive activations, family entertainment, and seasonal experiences throughout the campaign, ensuring shoppers enjoy the holidays to the fullest.
Participating Malls are Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Forsan Central Mall, Mazyad Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Foah Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Shawamekh Central Mall, and Al Dhafra Mall.
