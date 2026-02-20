GOLD/FOREX
Al Dhafra launches subsidised food program for Ramadan to support families

More than 800 discounted products offered across 13 outlets in the region

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the Al Dhafra region have introduced a wide-ranging programme of subsidised food items for Ramadan, offering more than 800 discounted products to ease household costs and supporting family stability.

The Al Dhafra Municipality said 823 food items would be made available at reduced prices, while continued subsidies would remain in place for 10 key staple goods. The initiative comes as part of preparations for the holy month and coincides with the UAE’s “Year of the Family”. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)

The Municipality said the scheme is designed to help families manage living expenses, particularly in light of changing economic conditions, while also supporting food security and ensuring the sustainable availability of essential goods.

Residents will be able to access the discounted products through 13 retail outlets across the region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society. The municipality has also enabled online ordering through the government platform TAMM, allowing families to purchase subsidised items more conveniently. (For zakat calculator, click here)

As part of social support measures, the municipality continues to provide free home delivery of food supplies to senior citizens and people of determination.

