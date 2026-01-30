Abu Dhabi's DMT to close food sales centres, relocate services to ADCOOP network

Move is part of an effort to expand access and improve service delivery
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the permanent closure of its subsidised food sales outlets, with all services set to be relocated to branches operated by ADCOOP, part of the Mair Group, effective 28 February 2026.
In a public notice, the department said the move is part of an effort to expand access and improve service delivery. All existing centres will cease operations, while services will continue through ADCOOP outlets across multiple locations.
According to the announcement, the transition will significantly widen geographic coverage, with services becoming available at 48 branches operating during flexible hours, both morning and evening. The department said the expanded network is intended to make access more convenient for beneficiaries, while maintaining continuity of service following the closures.
Customers have been invited to obtain details of the new locations through the department’s digital channels.
