Abu Dhabi rolls out new cycling corridors along Al Ain Road

Permitted areas: E-bikes and e-scooters are allowed on internal roads with speed limits below 40 km/h, dedicated cycling and e-bike tracks, and shared pedestrian–cycling paths.

Prohibited areas: Use is banned on highways, pedestrian-only paths, and roads outside the city with speed limits of 60 km/h or more.

Safety-first planning: The Department of Municipalities and Transport says clear regulation supports road safety, smoother traffic flow, and efficient urban mobility.

Connected cycling network: Authorities are working to expand a safe, integrated cycling and e-bike network linked with land use and public transport.

Rider responsibilities: Cyclists must give priority to pedestrians, follow traffic laws and signage, ride in the direction of traffic, keep safe distances, and use designated lanes where available.

Special permits: Cycling on roads exceeding 60 km/h requires prior authorisation from relevant authorities.

Where lanes are unavailable: Cyclists may ride on the right-hand side of roads with speed limits of 60 km/h or less.