Beat traffic: Use Hessa Street’s new cycling, e-scooter track

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of RTA, said in an earlier statement that Dh690 million project aligns with Dubai’s long-term urban growth plans. “This development not only doubles traffic capacity on Hessa Street but also provides residents and commuters with safe, high-quality cycling and e-scooter pathways, supporting Dubai’s vision of sustainable, smart city living,” he explained.

Two dedicated bridges are part of the track: one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and another over Al Khail Road. Each bridge is five meters wide, with three meters for cyclists and e-scooters and two meters for pedestrians. The Al Khail Road bridge also features a unique architectural design inspired by the surrounding environment.

The 4.5-meter-wide track links Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills via Hessa Street and serves neighbourhoods including Al Barsha and Al Barsha Heights. It integrates with Dubai Internet City Metro Station and major commercial and service hubs, making it a vital route for commuters using bicycles or e-scooters.

While the cycling track is the headline feature, the project also expands Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction, improving traffic flow along its 4.5km stretch. Four major intersections including: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road, have been upgraded, doubling the street’s vehicle capacity from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.