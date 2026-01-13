GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Beat traffic: Use Hessa Street’s new cycling, e-scooter track

Phase I of Hessa Street Development opens with dedicated cycling and e-scooter lanes

Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
A dedicated track for cycling and e-scooter is part of the busy Hessa Street Project providing sustainable mobility solutions to residents.
RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened Phase I of the Hessa Street Development Project, unveiling a 13.5-kilometre dedicated cycling and e-scooter track alongside upgraded road infrastructure.

Stretching from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road, the track aims to transform first- and last-mile commutes, promote sustainable mobility, and provide safe, modern pathways for residents across multiple neighbourhoods.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of RTA, said in an earlier statement that Dh690 million project aligns with Dubai’s long-term urban growth plans. “This development not only doubles traffic capacity on Hessa Street but also provides residents and commuters with safe, high-quality cycling and e-scooter pathways, supporting Dubai’s vision of sustainable, smart city living,” he explained.

Cycling and e-scooter connectivity

“By prioritising cycling and e-scooter mobility, we are providing sustainable transport solutions while supporting active lifestyles, safer commutes, and seamless connectivity across the city,” added Al Tayer.

The 4.5-meter-wide track links Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills via Hessa Street and serves neighbourhoods including Al Barsha and Al Barsha Heights. It integrates with Dubai Internet City Metro Station and major commercial and service hubs, making it a vital route for commuters using bicycles or e-scooters.

Two dedicated bridges are part of the track: one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and another over Al Khail Road. Each bridge is five meters wide, with three meters for cyclists and e-scooters and two meters for pedestrians. The Al Khail Road bridge also features a unique architectural design inspired by the surrounding environment.

Traffic upgrades

While the cycling track is the headline feature, the project also expands Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction, improving traffic flow along its 4.5km stretch. Four major intersections including: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road, have been upgraded, doubling the street’s vehicle capacity from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Project details for cyclists and pedestrians

  • The cycling and e-scooter lanes are 2.5 meters wide, accompanied by a 2-meter pedestrian walkway.

  • The track connects residential areas with commercial, service, and transport hubs, enhancing first- and last-mile travel.

  • The bridges over Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads ensure uninterrupted, safe travel for non-motorised commuters.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
