Dubai rolls out riding permits for e-scooters on apps

The service has now been integrated into the RTA Dubai application and the Dubai Now application, eliminating the need to visit service centres. This step forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest city, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance access to services, thereby saving customers time and effort.

The service forms part of a broader package of initiatives aimed at regulating e-scooter use, enhancing traffic awareness, and safeguarding road users. It added that the e-scooter permit application service remains available via RTA’s official website, providing customers with flexible options to choose the channel that best suits their needs.

Applicants are required to complete an online theoretical test covering key e-scooter usage rules, safety requirements, and safe riding fundamentals. Upon successful completion of the test, applicants are authorised to use this soft mobility means in areas and streets designated by RTA, after which the permit is issued electronically through RTA’s smart channels.

RTA urges e-scooter users who do not meet the exemption criteria to obtain the required permit before operating e-scooters in authorised areas, and to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and instructions to maintain public safety.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.