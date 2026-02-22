GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Police launch e-scooter safety drive

Awareness campaign targets e-scooter users to curb accidents and improve compliance

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi Police have carried out a field awareness campaign targeting electric scooter users on Abu Dhabi Island as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The initiative was implemented by the Department of Traffic and Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi Mobility.

Police said the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to address the rapid growth in the use of modern mobility devices, including e-scooters, and to reinforce a culture of responsible and safe riding.

The drive included guidance on authorised scooter specifications, adherence to designated lanes, the use of safety gear and avoiding prohibited roads. Authorities also stressed the need to comply with traffic laws and official instructions to reduce accidents and serious injuries and safeguard public safety.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
