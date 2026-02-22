Abu Dhabi Police launch e-scooter safety drive

Awareness campaign targets e-scooter users to curb accidents and improve compliance
Abu Dhabi Police have carried out a field awareness campaign targeting electric scooter users on Abu Dhabi Island as part of efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.
The initiative was implemented by the Department of Traffic and Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi Mobility.
Police said the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to address the rapid growth in the use of modern mobility devices, including e-scooters, and to reinforce a culture of responsible and safe riding.
The drive included guidance on authorised scooter specifications, adherence to designated lanes, the use of safety gear and avoiding prohibited roads. Authorities also stressed the need to comply with traffic laws and official instructions to reduce accidents and serious injuries and safeguard public safety.