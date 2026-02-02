Know the rules: Where e-scooters and e-bikes can ride in Abu Dhabi

Authorities expand safe, integrated cycling and e-bike network linked to transport hubs
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has outlined where electric bicycles and e-scooters can be used — and where they are prohibited — across the emirate. The rules aim to enhance road safety, maintain smooth traffic flow, and support efficient urban mobility.
DMT is also rolling out new cycling track projects across Abu Dhabi Island and surrounding mainland areas to promote sustainable mobility and integrated transport infrastructure.
The expansion encourages residents to adopt active, eco-friendly transport while ensuring safe routes for both recreational and daily commuting. All new tracks follow approved road safety and urban planning standards, and are integrated with neighborhoods, commercial hubs, and service facilities.
Dedicated cycling and e-bike tracks
Shared pedestrian–cycling paths
Roads outside the city with speed limits of 60 km/h or more
Highways
Pedestrian-only paths
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) emphasised the importance of a connected network of safe cycling roads, linked to land use patterns, other transport modes, and public transport, to foster a culture of active mobility in Abu Dhabi.
Give priority to pedestrians
Maintain safe distances
Follow traffic laws, signs, and markings
Ride in the same direction as traffic
Use designated cycling lanes where available
Cycling on roads with speed limits exceeding 60 km/h requires special authorization from relevant authorities. Where dedicated cycling lanes are unavailable, cyclists may ride on the right-hand side of roads with speed limits of 60 km/h or less.
Cyclists must also park in designated areas without obstructing vehicle or pedestrian movement.
