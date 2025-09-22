The department stressed that compliance with regulations, safety requirements is essential
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has designated specific areas where electric scooters (E-scooters) may be used, as part of a regulatory framework aimed at ensuring user safety and promoting sustainable mobility in the emirate.
According to the department, riding e-scooters is permitted on internal roads with speed limits of less than 40 km/h, as well as on shared pedestrian and cycling paths, and dedicated bicycle and e-scooter lanes. These measures provide a safe and suitable environment for using this modern mode of transport.
The department also outlined areas where the use of e-scooters is prohibited. These include highways, roads with speed limits exceeding 60 km/h, and pedestrian-only walkways, where use could endanger both riders and pedestrians.
The department stressed that compliance with regulations and safety requirements is essential. Riders must wear helmets, adhere to designated routes and speed limits, and avoid riding against traffic or engaging in any behavior that could pose risks to others.
This initiative falls within Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to develop a modern, sustainable urban mobility system that reduces reliance on private vehicles and lowers carbon emissions. E-scooters are considered a practical option for short and medium trips, supporting connectivity with public transport networks. Through this step, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to encouraging eco-friendly mobility patterns and providing safe, flexible options for all community members, thereby enhancing quality of life and consolidating its position among global leaders in sustainable transport solutions.
E-scooters are mainly used in major cities within designated zones such as Al Reem and Al Maryah islands in Abu Dhabi, as well as in Dubai.
In Dubai, legal use of e-scooters requires obtaining an online permit from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) after completing a training course and passing a short test. E-scooters are intended for short-distance travel in designated areas, offering a convenient and fast mobility option.
In Abu Dhabi, e-scooter use is only permitted in areas designated by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), including internal roads with speed limits below 40 km/h and shared pedestrian-cycling paths. Safety rules require wearing a helmet, using designated lanes, avoiding crowded areas, and not exceeding the maximum speed limit of 20 km/h. E-scooters are prohibited on highways and pedestrian-only areas, and riders must carry only light belongings while avoiding the use of phones or headphones while riding.
• Abu Dhabi: In designated areas such as Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Zahiyah, Al Dana, parts of Al Bateen, the Corniche, and Marina.
Permitted use areas:
Designated zones: Only in areas specified by the Integrated Transport Centre.
Internal roads: With speed limits under 40 km/h.
Shared pathways: Pedestrian and cycling tracks.
Public parks: Closed areas with dedicated lanes.
Dubai: In areas designated by the Roads and Transport Authority.
Protective gear: A helmet must be worn; at night, a reflective vest is recommended.
Speed limits: Riders must adhere to the 20 km/h limit in designated areas.
Scooter equipment: Scooters must be fitted with a white front light and a red rear light or reflector.
Dedicated lanes: Use only designated lanes and follow signage.
Emergency riding: In the absence of bicycle lanes, ride on the far-right side of the road.
Avoid distractions: Do not use dual headphones or mobile phones while riding.
Weight limits: Avoid carrying heavy loads that affect scooter balance.
Personal safety: Parents should monitor children and ensure their awareness and safety while using scooters.
Prohibited zones: E-scooters are not allowed on highways and major roads.
Check the scooter’s condition before use.
Avoid riding on rough or uneven surfaces, as this may cause instability.
Respect speed limits and use brakes safely.
Follow operator guidelines when renting scooters via smart applications.
