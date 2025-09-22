In Abu Dhabi, e-scooter use is only permitted in areas designated by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), including internal roads with speed limits below 40 km/h and shared pedestrian-cycling paths. Safety rules require wearing a helmet, using designated lanes, avoiding crowded areas, and not exceeding the maximum speed limit of 20 km/h. E-scooters are prohibited on highways and pedestrian-only areas, and riders must carry only light belongings while avoiding the use of phones or headphones while riding.