Dubai to roll out battery-swapping stations for electric delivery bike

New initiative aims to accelerate green transport adoption, cut carbon emissions in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled plans to install battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across key operational zones in the emirate, in partnership with Terra Tech Ltd, a MENA-based B2B micro-mobility tech start-up specialising in battery-swapping technology.
The initiative seeks to promote sustainable and eco-friendly transport in the commercial delivery sector, making it the first of its kind in the region to encourage the use of zero-emission fleets. The partnership will also support the development of an integrated system tailored to meet the charging and operational needs of delivery companies, while reducing their total cost of ownership.
Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by infrastructure development of 36 locations in the emirate to meet the sector’s operational needs and introduce an operational model tailored to the requirements of delivery companies.”
Reducing emissions
He added: “This collaboration supports the development of alternative sustainable energy solutions and enhances the emirate’s readiness to adopt future technologies and operational practices that help reduce emissions, minimise noise pollution, and improve service quality for both citizens and residents alike. Thus, we invite our partners in the delivery and commercial sectors to utilise this initiative and work alongside us towards a more efficient and sustainable future.”
Vital role
Husam Al Zammar, CEO of Terra, expressed his pleasure over this important initiative with Dubai’s RTA. “RTA has always been achieving major accomplishments in infrastructure and sustainable transport services for all segments of society, particularly in the regulation, expansion, and development of the delivery sector, which plays a vital role in driving the growth of Dubai’s GDP,” he remarked.
Al Zammar said: “We value RTA’s confidence in our solution for developing battery-swapping stations for the delivery sector, and we look forward to working together to empower the electric bike delivery ecosystem in Dubai.”
