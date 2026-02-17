Find out the fees, process and what happens after submitting a review through RTA
Dubai: If you believe your driving road test was assessed unfairly, you can file an appeal online through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The process applies to light vehicles, heavy vehicles, heavy buses and light buses, and must be completed within strict deadlines.
Learners typically need to book additional classes before retaking a failed test. However, if you suspect an issue with the examiner’s assessment or behaviour, you can request a formal review instead.
Who can apply and when
You can submit an appeal if you disagree with your road test result.
The appeal must be filed within 14 days of the road test result.
For light vehicle tests, the request should be submitted within two working days from the road test appointment, as advised by the RTA.
Once submitted, the appeal cannot be cancelled.
Steps to appeal a road test result online
The online application typically takes about five minutes:
Visit the RTA website and search for Apply for Appealing a Road Test Results.
Click Apply now and log in using UAE Pass, Emirates ID or passport details.
Open Apply for Appealing a Road Test Result.
Review the test details, including immediate fails and minor faults.
Select the result elements you believe are incorrect.
Enter feedback, including any concerns about the examiner’s conduct.
Add refund details (IBAN or the original payment account).
Pay the required fees.
Submit the appeal and receive a reference number and email confirmation.
Fees - Dh320
What happens after submission
The appeal is reviewed by a committee that analyses the test outcome and road test video footage.
You may be contacted for further clarification.
Results are typically shared within five working days by email, with a link to view the decision.
If approved:
The test result is amended.
Appeal fees are refunded to your registered account or IBAN (refunds may take up to two months).
If rejected:
You must complete additional training and retake the road test.
Important points to remember
Apply within the permitted timeframe after your test.
Appeals cannot be withdrawn once submitted.
Refunds are only issued if the appeal is approved.
If the appeal is unsuccessful, standard training and retesting requirements apply.