Transport

Which countries are eligible for UAE driving licence exchange?

Countries eligible for driving licence exchange, including key requirements, exceptions

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Find the full list of countries whose driving licences can be exchanged in Dubai, along with eligibility rules, exclusions and required documents.
Stock image

Dubai: For many expats moving to Dubai, one of the first priorities is getting on the road. The good news is that if you already hold a driving licence from certain approved countries, you may not need to start from scratch.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) allows eligible residents to exchange their foreign driving licence for a Dubai driving licence, saving time, money and effort compared to taking driving lessons and tests.

In 2025, the RTA reported that 58,082 foreign driving licences were replaced during the year. These exchanges covered licences issued in more than 50 countries that are officially recognised for conversion to a UAE driving licence.

Who can exchange a foreign driving licence in Dubai?

The list of countries eligible for driving licence exchange includes:

  • Five GCC countries

  • 38 European countries

  • 13 Asian and Latin American countries

  • One African country

If your licence was issued in one of these countries and meets the requirements, you can apply directly for a Dubai driving licence without attending a driving institute.

If you are eligible and want a step-by-step breakdown of the process, you can find it here.

List of countries eligible for UAE driving licence exchange

Europe

Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Montenegro, Ukraine

GCC countries

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Asia

Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, People’s Republic of China, South Korea, Turkey, Uzbekistan

Australia and New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand

Africa

South Africa

North America

Canada, USA, Texas (USA)

Important note: Some driving licences issued by certain countries require additional documentation or official translation. Applicants are advised to check the RTA website for country-specific requirements before applying.

For example, driving licences issued in the Republic of Turkey require a Driving Licence Data Certificate issued by the relevant consulate or embassy.

What if your country is not on the list?

If your country is not included in the approved exchange list, you can still obtain a Dubai driving licence. However, you will need to follow the standard process, which involves enrolling at an RTA-approved driving institute and completing mandatory training and tests.

General requirements for exchanging a driving licence

To exchange a foreign driving licence in Dubai, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • The foreign driving licence must be valid

  • An eye test is mandatory

    • This can be completed at accredited Eye Test Centres, Customer Happiness Centres, or driving institutes

    • The eye test fee typically ranges between Dh140 and Dh180, depending on the centre

  • If the driving licence does not include security features, a certificate from the issuing country’s consulate or embassy confirming the licence data may be required

    • Driving licences that cannot be exchanged in Dubai

    Driving licences issued by the following countries or territories cannot be exchanged: Guam, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Andorra

    Rules for GCC nationals

    GCC nationals may exchange their driving licence in Dubai provided that:

    • The licence is valid

    • The original licence must be surrendered

    If you hold a GCC passport and a driving licence issued by the same country, or by one of the approved exception countries, you may exchange it in Dubai regardless of where your Emirates ID was issued.

    RTADubai driving licence exchange

