GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: Want to drive in Dubai? Check if your country’s licence is eligible for exchange

Residents from eligible countries can convert their home driving licence to a UAE licence

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Dubai residents from eligible countries can convert their home country driving licence into a UAE licence through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) without taking a driving test.
Dubai residents from eligible countries can convert their home country driving licence into a UAE licence through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) without taking a driving test.
Pexels

Dubai: Dubai residents holding a valid driving licence from certain countries can easily exchange it for a UAE driving licence through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This service allows eligible residents to skip driving lessons or tests and directly obtain a UAE licence.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid Emirates ID, and ensure their original driving licence from their home country is still valid. More than 20 countries are eligible for this licence exchange, including the UK, most European Union (EU) countries, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Documents required:

Residents with a Dubai-issued visa must provide:

  • A valid Emirates ID

  • An electronic eye test result

  • The original driving licence from the approved country

Fees:

  • Dh200 – file opening

  • Dh600 – licence issuance

  • Dh50 – handbook manual

  • Dh140–Dh180 – electronic eye test (at authorised centres)
    Dh20 – Knowledge and Innovation fee

Where to apply

Applications can be completed online through the RTA website or in person at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Manarah, Al Twar, Deira, Al Barsha, or Al Kifaf. You can also apply through RTA-accredited driving institutes.

Licence validity:

One year for applicants under 21
Two years for applicants aged 21 and above

Countries eligible for exchange include the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the US, Japan, South Africa, and more. There over 20 countries approved for licence exchange, for the for the full list, visit the RTA website - rta.ae.

Got a question about life in the UAE? Ask Gulf News.

Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.

No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.

This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video. If you want to know how to sponsor your parents in Dubai, click here to find out.

Related Topics:
Dubai driving licence exchange

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Free transport and parking for 'UAE Loves Iraq 2025' event

Visiting Expo City? Free buses, parking this Saturday

1m read
iPhone 17, gold, Dubai Chocolate boosts DDF sales

iPhone 17, gold, Dubai Chocolate boosts DDF sales

2m read
Robotaxi, a driverless autonomous vehicle, during a trial run with a safety driver on Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

First look: Step inside Dubai’s self-driving Robotaxi

4m read
Top dining spots for every taste and occasion

Top dining spots for every taste and occasion

5m read