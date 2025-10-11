Residents from eligible countries can convert their home driving licence to a UAE licence
Dubai: Dubai residents holding a valid driving licence from certain countries can easily exchange it for a UAE driving licence through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This service allows eligible residents to skip driving lessons or tests and directly obtain a UAE licence.
To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid Emirates ID, and ensure their original driving licence from their home country is still valid. More than 20 countries are eligible for this licence exchange, including the UK, most European Union (EU) countries, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.
Documents required:
Residents with a Dubai-issued visa must provide:
A valid Emirates ID
An electronic eye test result
The original driving licence from the approved country
Fees:
Dh200 – file opening
Dh600 – licence issuance
Dh50 – handbook manual
Dh140–Dh180 – electronic eye test (at authorised centres)
Dh20 – Knowledge and Innovation fee
Applications can be completed online through the RTA website or in person at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Manarah, Al Twar, Deira, Al Barsha, or Al Kifaf. You can also apply through RTA-accredited driving institutes.
One year for applicants under 21
Two years for applicants aged 21 and above
