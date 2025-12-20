GOLD/FOREX
Dubai transport update: Intercity bus services to Sharjah, Ajman resume

RTA resumes bus services amid improved weather

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai bus
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that intercity bus services to and from Sharjah and Ajman have resumed. 

In an Instagram post, the authority said the move will allow passengers to continue their journeys safely and smoothly through the inter-emirate public transport network.

The resumption follows the halt imposed on December 19, when the RTA suspended intercity bus operations between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman until further notice, citing heavy rainfall and unstable weather conditions. At the time, commuters were urged to avoid non-essential travel and to follow official channels for updates.

The suspension came amid warnings from the National Centre of Meteorology of continued rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, blowing dust and rough sea conditions, which prompted heightened safety measures across the transport network.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
