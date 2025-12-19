Heavy rains in UAE: Dubai RTA suspends intercity buses to Ajman and Sharjah

Commuters urged to avoid these routes and check updates
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice due to ongoing heavy rainfall.
Commuters are advised to avoid travel on these routes and follow official updates for service resumptions.
In response to the National Centre of Meteorology’s (NCM) warning of continued rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, blowing dust, and rough seas, the RTA has deployed round-the-clock monitoring, field teams, and rapid response units. Emergency and Crisis teams are managing incidents from the Command Control Centre, operating the joint Flood Management Room to tackle rainwater accumulation and maintain continuous operational readiness.
The RTA has shared images and videos on social media, highlighting its efforts to manage flooded roads and assist commuters during adverse conditions.
Dubai Police have urged road users to exercise caution as heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail continue to reduce visibility across the UAE. Authorities advise residents to follow official instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay alert to changing conditions.
