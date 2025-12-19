GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah issues flood safety warning as heavy rain continues

Residents urged to avoid flooded areas and travel only if necessary

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Authorities cautioned that heavy rainfall may affect road safety and infrastructure.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) has urged residents and visitors to take extra care as unstable weather and heavy rainfall continue to affect the emirate this week.

The warning follows an alert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which said a deep low-pressure system could bring thunderstorms and a risk of flash floods until Friday, December 19, 2025.

Avoid flooded areas

Civil Defence officials stressed that floodwaters are dangerous and should never be underestimated. People are advised not to stand in or cross flooded areas on foot and to avoid driving through waterlogged roads, as fast-moving water can sweep away vehicles within seconds.

Residents have also been told to stay away from wadis and flood channels, warning that their banks may collapse suddenly during heavy runoff.

Exercise caution on roads

Authorities said heavy rain could affect road safety and infrastructure. Flooded roads and bridges may hide potholes, debris or structural damage, while runoff can reduce tyre grip and vehicle control.

Parents have been specifically urged to stop children from playing in or near pooled rainwater, as water depth and currents can be deceptive.

Stay alert

The SCDA advised residents to remain alert at all times, noting that watching fast-flowing water for long periods may cause dizziness and increase the risk of falls, especially near roads or elevated areas.

If travel cannot be avoided, motorists are encouraged to use familiar routes and avoid shortcuts that may be prone to flooding.

Emergency contacts

Sharjah Civil Defence remains on round-the-clock alert and can be reached on 997 in case of emergencies.

