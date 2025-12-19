Sharjah Civil Defence issues urgent safety advisory amid heavy rain

Residents warned against floodwaters as Sharjah faces severe weather
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) has urged residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution as unstable weather and heavy rainfall continue to affect the emirate this week.
The advisory follows warnings from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of a deep low-pressure system expected to bring thunderstorms and the risk of flash floods until Friday, December 19, 2025.
Civil Defence officials stressed that floodwaters pose a serious danger and should not be underestimated. Members of the public are advised not to stand in or attempt to cross flooded areas on foot, and to avoid driving through waterlogged roads, as fast-moving water can overwhelm vehicles within seconds.
Residents are also warned to stay away from wadis and flood channels, noting that their edges may collapse suddenly during heavy runoff.
Authorities cautioned that heavy rainfall may affect road safety and infrastructure. Submerged roads and bridges could conceal potholes, debris or structural damage, while water runoff may reduce tyre grip and vehicle stability.
Parents have been specifically urged to prevent children from playing in or near areas where rainwater has accumulated, as water depth and currents can be misleading.
The SCDA also advised residents to remain alert, noting that watching fast-flowing water for extended periods may cause dizziness and increase the risk of falls, particularly near roads or elevated areas. When travel is unavoidable, motorists are encouraged to use familiar routes and avoid shortcuts that may be prone to flooding.
Sharjah Civil Defence remains on alert around the clock and can be reached on 997 in case of emergencies.
