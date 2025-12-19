Heavy rain in UAE: RTA temporarily suspends Dubai-Sharjah ferry services amid weather

RTA deploys teams as ferry and bus services to Sharjah and Ajman suspended.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has temporarily suspended ferry services between Dubai and Sharjah due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.
Passengers are advised to monitor official updates and consider alternative travel arrangements. The RTA thanked commuters for their understanding and cooperation.
In addition, the RTA has temporarily halted intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice amid continuing rainfall. Following warnings from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), RTA has deployed round-the-clock monitoring, field teams, and rapid response units. The Joint Flood Management Room is actively addressing water accumulation to ensure operational readiness.
Commuters are advised to avoid travel on these routes and stay updated on service resumptions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox