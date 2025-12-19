GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA activates emergency command as rain disrupts roads

Dubai RTA coordinates with partners for rain response

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
RTA deploys rapid response teams amid heavy rain in Dubai
RTA deploys rapid response teams amid heavy rain in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has activated its Silver Command Room and Joint Operations Room as part of an expanded emergency response to manage heavy rainfall and water accumulation across the emirate.

The authority’s integrated plan ensures coordination with partner agencies to address challenges on affected roads.

Rapid response teams deployed

Nine specialised field teams have been strategically stationed in high-risk areas to provide logistical support and accelerate water removal, reinforcing road safety during adverse weather. Operations are managed in real time through RTA’s Unified Control Centre, tracking traffic flow and water accumulation using advanced digital systems.

Collaborative approach with key partners

The Joint Operations Room coordinates efforts with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and major real estate developers. Shared logistical resources include 2,500+ personnel, 60 technical assets, 360 water tankers, 325 fixed pumps, and specialised vehicles to implement temporary traffic diversions.

Public cooperation urged

RTA urged motorists to follow traffic safety instructions, avoid areas with standing water, and adhere to guidance from authorities, stressing that public awareness is a key element in managing the impact of severe weather.

