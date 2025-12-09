Inside the world’s largest Transport Command Centre in Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the centre, charts Dubai’s mobility future
Dubai: Dubai’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC³), one of the world’s largest and most advanced transport command facilities, is at the heart of Dubai’s smart mobility transformation.
The centre integrates all current and future transport modes, monitors over 28,000 vehicles, manages 10,000 cameras, and analyses 4.4 billion daily data entries, ensuring efficient traffic management, rapid incident response, and seamless coordination across the emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the EC³ to review the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) strategic plan and upcoming mobility projects. Upon arrival, he was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, who briefed His Highness on the centre’s operations and innovations.
The plays a key role in planning and coordinating mobility during major events, enhancing bus and taxi operations, managing emergencies, and supporting integrated decision-making across all transport modes. Its main control room links more than 34 technological systems in real time, utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate response times and reduce human error. RTA is the first government entity in the Middle East to operate all transport modes from a single integrated facility.
Following the EC³ briefing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was updated on RTA’s strategic plan aimed at achieving The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. Dubai’s road network now spans over 25,000 lane-kilometres, featuring more than 1,000 vehicle bridges and tunnels, and 177 pedestrian bridges and tunnels. The emirate’s public transport network includes a 100-kilometre metro and tram system with 64 stations, 1,380 public buses, 13,900 taxis and limousines, and 210 marine transport modes, collectively serving more than two million riders daily.
His Highness was briefed on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, a 30-kilometre extension with 14 stations that will connect the Red and Green lines. The line will serve key residential, developmental, and industrial areas expected to house one million residents by 2040, and will provide a direct 20-minute link to Dubai International Airport.
The briefing also covered RTA’s aerial taxi and autonomous vehicle projects. In collaboration with Joby Aviation Inc. and Skyports Infrastructure, RTA conducted crewed test flights of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxis in Margham, validating performance and efficiency under local conditions ahead of the planned 2026 passenger launch. Similarly, autonomous taxi trials with leading international companies are underway, paving the way for commercial operations in Q1 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox