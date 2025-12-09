Inside the world’s largest Transport Command Centre in Dubai

The briefing also covered RTA’s aerial taxi and autonomous vehicle projects. In collaboration with Joby Aviation Inc. and Skyports Infrastructure, RTA conducted crewed test flights of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxis in Margham, validating performance and efficiency under local conditions ahead of the planned 2026 passenger launch. Similarly, autonomous taxi trials with leading international companies are underway, paving the way for commercial operations in Q1 2026.

His Highness was briefed on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, a 30-kilometre extension with 14 stations that will connect the Red and Green lines. The line will serve key residential, developmental, and industrial areas expected to house one million residents by 2040, and will provide a direct 20-minute link to Dubai International Airport.

Following the EC³ briefing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was updated on RTA’s strategic plan aimed at achieving The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. Dubai’s road network now spans over 25,000 lane-kilometres, featuring more than 1,000 vehicle bridges and tunnels, and 177 pedestrian bridges and tunnels. The emirate’s public transport network includes a 100-kilometre metro and tram system with 64 stations, 1,380 public buses, 13,900 taxis and limousines, and 210 marine transport modes, collectively serving more than two million riders daily.

The plays a key role in planning and coordinating mobility during major events, enhancing bus and taxi operations, managing emergencies, and supporting integrated decision-making across all transport modes. Its main control room links more than 34 technological systems in real time, utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate response times and reduce human error. RTA is the first government entity in the Middle East to operate all transport modes from a single integrated facility.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the EC³ to review the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) strategic plan and upcoming mobility projects. Upon arrival, he was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, who briefed His Highness on the centre’s operations and innovations.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.