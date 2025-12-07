Look: RTA unveils hundreds of new bus shelters in Dubai

With 595 shelters now ready, the project reaches 89% completion
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 595 new public bus shelters across key areas of the emirate, marking significant progress in its large-scale project to deliver 762 state-of-the-art shelters.
Designed with a sleek, contemporary look, the new facilities offer a range of user-friendly features aimed at improving comfort and overall public transport experience. The multi-phase project has now achieved 89% overall completion.
The shelters will support a high volume of traffic, with many locations serving more than ten bus routes per stop, catering to a network used by over 192 million passengers annually.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The new shelters represent a pivotal step in RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that encourages residents and visitors to use public transport, improves quality of life, and promotes comfort and well-being. RTA is committed to providing modern, comfortable, and safe facilities that enhance the appeal of the bus network and meet the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion.”
He added: “We were keen to ensure that the new shelters combine modern and aesthetic design with services that guarantee a better mobility experience, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the public transport network and supporting sustainability objectives, including emissions reduction. The shelters serve many bus routes, with some accommodating more than ten routes per shelter, which enhances network efficiency, reduces travel times, and increases reliance on public transport.”
Al Tayer noted that shelter locations were selected based on current and future demand in dense urban zones, ensuring alignment with public bus operational needs and integration with soft mobility options.
RTA has classified the shelters into four types based on daily passenger volume:
Primary stops: Over 750 passengers/day
Secondary stops: 250—750 passengers/day
Basic stops: 100—250 passengers/day
Boarding & alighting stops: Fewer than 100 passengers/day
Primary shelters include air-conditioned waiting areas, shaded outdoor seating, and designated advertising zones. They also feature digital information screens displaying route maps, schedules, headways, and essential updates.
The new shelters fully comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code, featuring dedicated spaces for wheelchair users as part of the “My Community … A City for Everyone” initiative, which aims to make Dubai fully inclusive and accessible for People of Determination.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox