GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Look: RTA unveils hundreds of new bus shelters in Dubai

With 595 shelters now ready, the project reaches 89% completion

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 595 new public bus shelters across key areas of the emirate, marking significant progress in its large-scale project to deliver 762 state-of-the-art shelters.

Designed with a sleek, contemporary look, the new facilities offer a range of user-friendly features aimed at improving comfort and overall public transport experience. The multi-phase project has now achieved 89% overall completion.

The shelters will support a high volume of traffic, with many locations serving more than ten bus routes per stop, catering to a network used by over 192 million passengers annually.

Pivotal step

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The new shelters represent a pivotal step in RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated urban environment that encourages residents and visitors to use public transport, improves quality of life, and promotes comfort and well-being. RTA is committed to providing modern, comfortable, and safe facilities that enhance the appeal of the bus network and meet the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion.”

He added: “We were keen to ensure that the new shelters combine modern and aesthetic design with services that guarantee a better mobility experience, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the public transport network and supporting sustainability objectives, including emissions reduction. The shelters serve many bus routes, with some accommodating more than ten routes per shelter, which enhances network efficiency, reduces travel times, and increases reliance on public transport.”

Serving high-density urban areas

Al Tayer noted that shelter locations were selected based on current and future demand in dense urban zones, ensuring alignment with public bus operational needs and integration with soft mobility options.

Four shelter models

RTA has classified the shelters into four types based on daily passenger volume:

  • Primary stops: Over 750 passengers/day

  • Secondary stops: 250—750 passengers/day

  • Basic stops: 100—250 passengers/day

Boarding & alighting stops: Fewer than 100 passengers/day

Primary shelters include air-conditioned waiting areas, shaded outdoor seating, and designated advertising zones. They also feature digital information screens displaying route maps, schedules, headways, and essential updates.

Accessible

The new shelters fully comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code, featuring dedicated spaces for wheelchair users as part of the “My Community … A City for Everyone” initiative, which aims to make Dubai fully inclusive and accessible for People of Determination.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
transpsort

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RTA classifies Dubai’s signs into regulatory, warning, and directional groups

Dubai road sign upgrade: What drivers need to know now

2m read
Joby’s air taxi en route from its flight test facility in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking the first electric air taxi company to conduct a point-to-point flight in the UAE.

Dubai puts public safety first ahead of air taxi launch

3m read
Dubai bus safety: The red-marked spot you must avoid

Dubai warns: Standing in these bus areas will cost you

3m read
Joby Aviation’s pioneering aerial taxi during a special flight demonstration on the opening day of Dubai Airshow 2025 at Dubai World Central on Monday. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai air taxis to run like a citywide bus network: RTA

3m read