Look: RTA unveils hundreds of new bus shelters in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 595 new public bus shelters across key areas of the emirate, marking significant progress in its large-scale project to deliver 762 state-of-the-art shelters.

Designed with a sleek, contemporary look, the new facilities offer a range of user-friendly features aimed at improving comfort and overall public transport experience. The multi-phase project has now achieved 89% overall completion.

The shelters will support a high volume of traffic, with many locations serving more than ten bus routes per stop, catering to a network used by over 192 million passengers annually.