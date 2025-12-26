RTA issues travel advisory for Global Village and Miracle Garden visitors

Advisory aims to ensure smooth travel to major attractions
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a public advisory for visitors planning to travel to Global Village or Dubai Miracle Garden, urging them to check their nol card status before starting their journey.
In a message shared on its official social media channels, the RTA said only valid Silver or Gold nol cards will be accepted on intercity and seasonal bus services serving the two attractions. Monthly passes and Red Tickets cannot be used for these routes.
The authority advised passengers to ensure their nol cards have enough balance to cover a return trip, in order to avoid delays or inconvenience while travelling.
The RTA also encouraged visitors to use public transport for a smoother and more flexible travel experience, especially during peak visiting hours at popular destinations.
Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden attract large crowds during the tourist season, and the RTA said following the guidelines will help ensure a hassle-free journey for commuters heading to the attractions.
