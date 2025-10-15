GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

How to get to Global Village Dubai: RTA bus routes, parking and travel tips

Here’s everything you need to know about transport, free parking and ticket booking

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Global Village Dubai is back for Season 30 - discover how to get there, where to park, and what’s new this year.
Global Village Dubai is back for Season 30 - discover how to get there, where to park, and what’s new this year.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Global Village officially welcomes guests for its Season 30, and if you’re among the first in line to enter the gates, it’s best to plan your transport in advance. You can choose between public transport options, including special seasonal RTA bus routes, or drive your own car with free parking available in selected zones. ]

Here’s everything you need to know to make your first day at Global Village run smoothly.

Getting to Global Village by RTA Bus

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced four special seasonal bus routes that connect different parts of Dubai directly to Global Village.

RTA Bus Routes:

  • Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

  • Route 103: Union Bus Station — Global Village (every 40 minutes)

  • Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

  • Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

These luxury buses come with advanced amenities for a comfortable and relaxing journey, ensuring visitors and families enjoy the ride as much as the destination.

From Ajman to Global Village

Bus fare: Dh25 per trip
Departure point: Al Musalla Station, Ajman

Schedule:

  • Weekdays:

    • From Ajman: 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 6:15pm

    • From Dubai: 3:45pm, 10:30pm, 12:30am

  • Weekends:

    • From Ajman: 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 6:15pm

  • From Dubai: 3:45pm, 10:30pm, 1:30am

    • Parking and accessibility

    If you’re driving, here are the parking options available at Global Village:

    • VIP Parking: Complimentary for VIP pack holders; Dh200 per day for others

    • Paid Parking 2: Dh75 per day (around 350 metres from Happiness Gate)

    • Free Parking Zones:

      • P1, P3, P5: Around 400–450 metres from Gate of the World

      • P7, P8, P9, P10, P11: Free on weekends, public holidays, and busy days (approximately 1 km from Cultural Gate, with shuttle bus or rickshaw service starting from Dh10)

    Dedicated parking spaces are also available for People of Determination.

    Global Village Season 30 opening ceremony

    Global Village Season 30 officially opens on October 15, 2025, at 6pm, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”, and runs until May 10, 2026.

    The evening begins at the Gate of the World with the Parade of the World, featuring energetic Retumbar drummers. The highlight of the night will be wing-suited skydivers with pyros soaring through the sky, diving through the glowing zero in the “30” drone formation — marking the official start of the new season.

    At 9:00pm, guests can look forward to a spectacular drone show followed by a fireworks display, lighting up the night sky above Global Village.

    Ticket prices

    • Dh25 – Weekday tickets (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)

    • Dh30 – Any day tickets

    • Free entry – Children under 3, seniors above 65, and People of Determination

    Booking tickets online not only saves time but also allows guests to scan e-tickets directly at the gate for quicker entry.

    Global Village opening hours

    • Season Dates: October 15, 2025 – May 10, 2026

    • Sunday – Wednesday: 4pm – 12am

    • Thursday – Saturday: 4pm – 1am

    • Tuesdays: Reserved exclusively for ladies and families (except public holidays)

    Global Village remains the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Since its debut in 1997, it has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 recording a new milestone of 10.5 million visitors.

    The destination features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, 3,500+ shopping outlets, and 250+ dining options. It also showcases 400+ performers in 40,000 shows, along with 200 rides and games at Carnaval — making Global Village one of Dubai’s most diverse and vibrant attractions.

    Related Topics:
    Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30

    Sign up for the Daily Briefing

    Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

    Up Next

    Related Stories

    New bus route from Ajman to Global Village offers comfort and convenience

    Global Village bus from Ajman resumes: Tickets, timings

    2m read
    Picture used for illustrative purposes.

    Global Village Season 30 tickets now on sale online

    2m read
    How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

    How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

    3m read
    Pictures used for illustrative purposes.

    Dubai gears up for 3 major events this coming week

    3m read