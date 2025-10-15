Here’s everything you need to know about transport, free parking and ticket booking
Dubai: Global Village officially welcomes guests for its Season 30, and if you’re among the first in line to enter the gates, it’s best to plan your transport in advance. You can choose between public transport options, including special seasonal RTA bus routes, or drive your own car with free parking available in selected zones. ]
Here’s everything you need to know to make your first day at Global Village run smoothly.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced four special seasonal bus routes that connect different parts of Dubai directly to Global Village.
RTA Bus Routes:
Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)
Route 103: Union Bus Station — Global Village (every 40 minutes)
Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)
Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)
These luxury buses come with advanced amenities for a comfortable and relaxing journey, ensuring visitors and families enjoy the ride as much as the destination.
Bus fare: Dh25 per trip
Departure point: Al Musalla Station, Ajman
Schedule:
Weekdays:
From Ajman: 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 6:15pm
From Dubai: 3:45pm, 10:30pm, 12:30am
Weekends:
From Ajman: 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 6:15pm
From Dubai: 3:45pm, 10:30pm, 1:30am
If you’re driving, here are the parking options available at Global Village:
VIP Parking: Complimentary for VIP pack holders; Dh200 per day for others
Paid Parking 2: Dh75 per day (around 350 metres from Happiness Gate)
Free Parking Zones:
P1, P3, P5: Around 400–450 metres from Gate of the World
P7, P8, P9, P10, P11: Free on weekends, public holidays, and busy days (approximately 1 km from Cultural Gate, with shuttle bus or rickshaw service starting from Dh10)
Dedicated parking spaces are also available for People of Determination.
Global Village Season 30 officially opens on October 15, 2025, at 6pm, under the theme “A More Wonderful World”, and runs until May 10, 2026.
The evening begins at the Gate of the World with the Parade of the World, featuring energetic Retumbar drummers. The highlight of the night will be wing-suited skydivers with pyros soaring through the sky, diving through the glowing zero in the “30” drone formation — marking the official start of the new season.
At 9:00pm, guests can look forward to a spectacular drone show followed by a fireworks display, lighting up the night sky above Global Village.
Dh25 – Weekday tickets (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)
Dh30 – Any day tickets
Free entry – Children under 3, seniors above 65, and People of Determination
Booking tickets online not only saves time but also allows guests to scan e-tickets directly at the gate for quicker entry.
Season Dates: October 15, 2025 – May 10, 2026
Sunday – Wednesday: 4pm – 12am
Thursday – Saturday: 4pm – 1am
Tuesdays: Reserved exclusively for ladies and families (except public holidays)
Global Village remains the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Since its debut in 1997, it has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 recording a new milestone of 10.5 million visitors.
The destination features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, 3,500+ shopping outlets, and 250+ dining options. It also showcases 400+ performers in 40,000 shows, along with 200 rides and games at Carnaval — making Global Village one of Dubai’s most diverse and vibrant attractions.
