GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ajman bus route to Global Village resumes: Check ticket price and timings

The move aims to improve transport options for visitors to this popular tourism hub.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
New bus route from Ajman to Global Village offers comfort and convenience
New bus route from Ajman to Global Village offers comfort and convenience

Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has announced the resumption of the dedicated bus service connecting Al Musalla Station in Ajman with Global Village in Dubai, starting October 15.

The move coincides with the official opening of the new Global Village season and aims to enhance mobility options for visitors to this world-renowned entertainment and tourism destination.

Ticket price and schedule

The ticket price is set at Dh25 per trip, with buses departing from Al Musalla Station in Ajman to Global Village according to a fixed schedule.

  • Weekdays: Buses leave Ajman at 2:15 pm, 4:45 pm, and 6:15 pm. Return trips from Dubai are at 3:45pm, 10:30 pm, and 12:30 am.

  • Weekends: Departure times from Ajman remain the same, while return trips from Dubai are at 3:45 pm, 10:30 pm, and 1:30 am.

Authority statement

Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, said: “The reactivation of the Global Village route reflects the Authority’s commitment to facilitating travel for visitors from Ajman to Global Village in Dubai.

It also supports our mission to provide safe and comfortable transport options that enhance customer experience and align with Ajman’s vision for sustainable, high-quality public transport services.”

Focus on comfort and efficiency

The Authority emphasised that resuming this route underscores its dedication to offering efficient and integrated transport services that meet public needs and make commuting easier.

It also noted that the buses serving this route are designed to ensure comfort and safety, adhering to the highest quality standards.global village

Related Topics:
DubaiGlobal VillageGlobal Village Season 30

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Global Village Season 30 tickets now on sale online

1h ago2m read
Pictures used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai gears up for 3 major events this coming week

3m read
GDRFA Dubai and Global Village launch cultural initiative with commemorative visa stamps

Free entry to Global Village with special visa stamp

2m read
Gulf News interim CEO Vijay Vaghela with author Xavier Augustin at the UAE launch of The Global Indian

Gulf News hosts UAE launch of The Global Indian

3m read