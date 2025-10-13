The move aims to improve transport options for visitors to this popular tourism hub.
Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has announced the resumption of the dedicated bus service connecting Al Musalla Station in Ajman with Global Village in Dubai, starting October 15.
The move coincides with the official opening of the new Global Village season and aims to enhance mobility options for visitors to this world-renowned entertainment and tourism destination.
The ticket price is set at Dh25 per trip, with buses departing from Al Musalla Station in Ajman to Global Village according to a fixed schedule.
Weekdays: Buses leave Ajman at 2:15 pm, 4:45 pm, and 6:15 pm. Return trips from Dubai are at 3:45pm, 10:30 pm, and 12:30 am.
Weekends: Departure times from Ajman remain the same, while return trips from Dubai are at 3:45 pm, 10:30 pm, and 1:30 am.
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, said: “The reactivation of the Global Village route reflects the Authority’s commitment to facilitating travel for visitors from Ajman to Global Village in Dubai.
It also supports our mission to provide safe and comfortable transport options that enhance customer experience and align with Ajman’s vision for sustainable, high-quality public transport services.”
The Authority emphasised that resuming this route underscores its dedication to offering efficient and integrated transport services that meet public needs and make commuting easier.
It also noted that the buses serving this route are designed to ensure comfort and safety, adhering to the highest quality standards.global village
