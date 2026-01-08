GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village Season 30 closing date announced

You still have time to enjoy the family-friendly destination

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Here's what's happening in Global Village in January.
Here's what's happening in Global Village in January.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Global Village, the annual family-friendly fest where more than 90 cultures come together, has announced that Season 30 will come to a close on May 10, 2026.

It will reopen for Season 31 later in the year.

Before it closes its doors though, there’s plenty to experience. From food from around the globe to jaw-dropping performances that will quickly fill up your feed and chances to meet your favourite stars.

Whether you want a budget-friendly day out with the family or a heart-thumping time on rides built to thrill, Global Village has something for everyone.

Haven’t been to GV yet this year? January is bringing the goods. Have a look at our list of fun things to expect.

But while Global Village is a fun spot to head to with the family, it is by no means the only thing to do around the city or within the Emirates. From concerts that see stars sing to burger wars you’ll want to sink your teeth into, January in the UAE has it all. Unsure of what to pick? We’ve got it all listed out, complete with prices so you can allocate your budget along with your time.

Yeah, we are truly efficient.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Global stock markets advanced on Tuesday to fresh record highs while oil prices eased as investors tracked developments surrounding crude-rich Venezuela as well as the outlook for the global economy.

Markets extend global rally on optimism, oil dips

3m read
'ILT20 accelerating growth of local, regional talent'

'ILT20 accelerating growth of local, regional talent'

3m read
Must-watch events shaping the UAE in 2026

Must-watch events shaping the UAE in 2026

7m read
Traffic Alert: Ajman Marathon to Close Roads Temporarily

Road closures announced for Ajman Half Marathon

1m read