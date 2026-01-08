Global Village Season 30 closing date announced

You still have time to enjoy the family-friendly destination
Global Village, the annual family-friendly fest where more than 90 cultures come together, has announced that Season 30 will come to a close on May 10, 2026.
It will reopen for Season 31 later in the year.
Before it closes its doors though, there’s plenty to experience. From food from around the globe to jaw-dropping performances that will quickly fill up your feed and chances to meet your favourite stars.
Whether you want a budget-friendly day out with the family or a heart-thumping time on rides built to thrill, Global Village has something for everyone.
Haven’t been to GV yet this year? January is bringing the goods. Have a look at our list of fun things to expect.
But while Global Village is a fun spot to head to with the family, it is by no means the only thing to do around the city or within the Emirates. From concerts that see stars sing to burger wars you’ll want to sink your teeth into, January in the UAE has it all. Unsure of what to pick? We’ve got it all listed out, complete with prices so you can allocate your budget along with your time.
Yeah, we are truly efficient.
