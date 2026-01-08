From international music acts and dazzling drone displays, our guide has you covered
As the year begins, Dubai’s Global Village steps confidently into January with a packed calendar of live performances, family-friendly entertainment and cultural celebrations.
The new year brings with it a renewed sense of celebration at Global Village. From international music acts and dazzling drone displays to children’s events and national day festivities, January offers something for every age group and interest. Whether you are visiting for a relaxed evening stroll, a family day out, or a night of live music, the venue continues to deliver a festive atmosphere that reflects Dubai’s global spirit.
Kicking off the month’s entertainment is the internationally renowned Red Hot Chilli Pipers, performing on the Main Stage from January 6 through February 1. The Celtic rock band from Scotland rose to fame after winning the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous? in 2007 and have since built a global following.
Known for their high-energy performances, the band blends traditional Scottish bagpipes with rock anthems and popular tunes, creating a sound that bridges cultures and generations. With an extended run of shows in Dubai, visitors have multiple opportunities to catch their electrifying performances making it one of January’s must-see attractions.
When: January 6 to February 1
One of Global Village’s most iconic spectacles makes its return on January 9 with the much-anticipated Drone Show. Hundreds of LED-lit drones take to the night sky, forming intricate aerial patterns and animations that captivate audiences of all ages. Set against the open-air backdrop of the park, the show combines technology and storytelling in a visually stunning display, reinforcing Global Village’s reputation for large-scale entertainment.
When: January 9
Time: 7:15pm
Younger visitors are in for a treat as the hugely popular Baby Shark Show runs from January 9 to January 31, with performances held at both the Main Stage and the Kids’ Theatre. The interactive show brings familiar songs, bright visuals and energetic dance routines to life, offering children a chance to sing along with their favourite characters. Designed to keep young audiences engaged.
When: January 9 to January 31
Adding to the family-focused programming is The Wonderers’ Kids Fest will also be taking place. The festival offers a packed schedule of activities, including interactive stage shows, games, competitions and live appearances by beloved characters. Visitors can expect a mix of nostalgic classics, alongside music, prizes and hands-on entertainment. Designed as an immersive experience, the Kids Fest transforms the theatre into a vibrant hub of creativity and play.
When: January 9 to February 15
Time: 4pm to 10pm
Music lovers can look forward to a live performance by Yemeni singer Hussein Moheb, who takes to the Main Stage on January 10 at 8pm. Known for his soulful voice and emotional delivery, Moheb’s performance promises an evening of captivating live music. Entry to Global Village is all that is required to attend the concert, making it an accessible opportunity for fans to experience a powerful live performance.
When: January 10
Time: 8pm
Global Village hosts Al Khaleejiya Beats, a concert celebrating contemporary Khaleeji music. While the official line-up is yet to be announced, previous editions have featured popular regional artists such as Adel Ebrahim and DJ ALMMR3B. The event is expected to deliver an energetic night of music, blending modern beats with Gulf influences and attracting fans of regional pop and electronic sounds.
When: January 24 at 8pm
Time: 8pm
The Girl Power Tribute Show takes place on January 25 at 8pm. Visitors can enjoy a tribute showcase.
When: January 25
Time: 8pm
Rounding off the month are the Kuwait National Day celebrations, which honour Kuwaiti culture.
With its mix of global music acts, family entertainment and cultural events, Global Village’s January line-up reflects the vibrant start of the year. For residents and visitors alike, it remains one of Dubai’s most dynamic winter destinations.
When: January 29 to February 5
Contributed by Saarangi Aji
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox