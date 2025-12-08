Six new food spots to try at Global Village

New flavours and food experiences await with this season’s latest dining additions
Dubai: Global Village is cementing its place as one of the region’s most vibrant food destinations, offering more than 250 dining options that span every corner of the world. From generous sit-down meals to quick street-style bites, visitors are taken on a culinary journey that remains central to the Global Village experience. Whether guests arrive with family, friends or simply to explore on their own, food is what ties the whole adventure together.
This season, a curated selection of six newly opened restaurants and cafés is adding fresh flavours to the mix, each bringing its own story, style and signature dishes.
For those looking to unwind after a day of roaming the pavilions, Global Village’s restaurants offer comfort, culture and plenty of hearty plates. With warm service and menus inspired by global traditions, these spots are ideal for families and groups wanting to share a relaxed, satisfying meal.
Al Bait Al Iraqi brings the rich culinary heritage of Iraq to Global Village, offering guests an authentic taste of the country. The restaurant serves traditional Iraqi favourites such as the iconic Tashreeb, tender lamb quzi, and flavourful dolma, all prepared with time-honoured recipes and aromatic spices. With its warm, cultural ambiance and hearty dishes, Al Bait Al Iraqi promises a dining experience that celebrates Iraq’s vibrant flavours and hospitality.
Must try: Quzi with Mixed Rice
Location: Opposite the Main Stage
Inspired by the bold and fiery flavours of East African and Indian barbecue, Pili Pili brings a vibrant and energetic dining experience to Global Village. Guests can enjoy a menu rooted in traditional grilling techniques, featuring expertly seasoned meats, naan rolls, zesty marinades, and East African desserts that pack a memorable punch. With its lively atmosphere and dedication to authentic taste, Pili Pili offers a flavour-filled escape for those seeking a meal that is both comforting and adventurous.
Must try: Gajjar Fried Chicken
Location: Restaurant Plaza
Named after the famous leisure district in Istanbul, a meal at Taksim Turkish Restaurant is definitely a party for one's palate. Guests can indulge in a delicious Ottoman-inspired menu including a wide variety of kebabs, doners, sides and desserts, not to mention traditional Turkish hospitality in a chic and friendly atmosphere.
Must try: Chicken Iskender
Location: Opposite the Main Stage
Making its debut at Global Village this Season, Mshakal is a part of the growing trend of creative, Instagram-worthy dining experiences. The concept focuses on modern Middle Eastern comfort food with a twist, offering dishes that combine traditional flavours with premium ingredients. With its creative take on Middle Eastern classics, guests can savour tempting dishes like Wagyu Shawarma and the iconic dips, all served with a modern twist. Designed for food lovers and Instagram enthusiasts alike, Mshakal is the perfect spot to experience tradition reimagined.
Must try: Original Wagyu Shawarma Sandwich
Location: Next to the Main stage
Offering desserts with bold flavours and eye-catching designs, one of its highlights is the interactive chocolate smash experience, where guests are handed a mini hammer to break open a chocolate sphere to let the sauce pour on the cream and cake, uncovering layers of sweet surprises inside. Combining creativity, premium ingredients, and a dash of fun, Treats is a must-visit for those seeking desserts that are as entertaining as they are delicious.
Must try: Chocolate Crunch
Location: Next to Indian Chaat Bazaar
Known worldwide for its handcrafted ice cream made fresh daily, Cold Stone Creamery brings its signature mix-in experience to Global Village. Guests can enjoy rich, creamy creations blended on a frozen granite stone, allowing every scoop to be customised with premium ingredients, sauces, and toppings. With delectable flavours, generous portions, and a fun, interactive preparation style, Cold Stone Creamery offers a delightful treat for guests of all ages looking to cool off with something sweet and satisfying.
Must try: Chocolate Hazelnut Premium Shake
Location: Next to the Main Stage
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox