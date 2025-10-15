Global Village 2025: 6 street-style eats from Dh25 — Luqaimat to Labubu fries

Here’s your cheat sheet to the tastiest eats on the go this year
Dubai: If you’re the kind of foodie who likes to eat with one hand while exploring with the other, Global Village is the place to be. True to its nature, the 2025 season is packed with street-style bites — fun, flavour-packed, and easy on the wallet.
Here’s your cheat sheet to the tastiest eats on the go this year:
A Global Village and Emirati classic. Golden, crunchy dough balls drenched in date syrup, you’ll spot the stalls by the crowd of people waiting for their dessert.
Labubus have hit Global Village. We are talking loaded fries, but make it Labubu. If you needed your fries with a side of a cute monster, Global Village is here to help. Lobster roll(Dh40)
Luxury in a bun. Tender lobster chunks tossed in creamy sauce, tucked into a buttery roll — it’s indulgence you can walk with.
Bright, shiny, and Insta-worthy — skewered strawberries. You can crunch through the coating and enjoy that sweet rush.
When hunger really hits, few things beat a juicy shawarma wrap.
Sweet, tropical, and satisfying. Creamy coconut rice paired with fresh mango slices — a Thai dessert that’s both refreshing and comforting after all that walking.
