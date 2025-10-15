GOLD/FOREX
Kids lost in Global Village? 6 ways to get them back asap

Just don't panic — it really won't do you any good

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Global Village is wonderful but it can get quite crowded, so take a few preventive measures if you are headed there with the kids
Stock

When you go to a public arena like Global Village with the kids, there are many blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments. Sometimes, the little tots get distracted and wander off, at other times, a crowd push may lead them away from you. Either way, you’ll find no judgement here. Instead, we offer some practical advice on how to prepare for a misplaced child.

1.       Don’t panic!

No, really. Running around screaming their name to the world may seem like the thing to do in the moment, but all it’ll get you are dirty looks and a dry throat. Take a deep breath and walk up to the closest Village hand or security. They can take a systematic approach to finding your child after all, they have more resources to deploy and are not blinkered by fear.

2.       Tag them before you leave home

Consider an id bracelet that names you and tells people that if your child is lost, to contact you on the number that’s written in bold on the band. You can also do this with something around their neck, or use a label on their shoes. Just remember to practice with your child – they must point out said band to a trustworthy adult.

3.       Teach them names

Teach your child your full name and theirs, and those of the people in your group. Review it before you enter a crowded place. Knowing full names will help if security needs to make announcements over the loudspeaker.

4.       Click a photograph of them

And save it – that way you have a super recent photo of your child that you can share with any authorities who ask and it’s a lovely memory of your day out.

5.       Designate a meeting spot

Prepare yourself and your strategy – and make sure your child knows it. Tell them, “If either of us gets lost, we will meet ‘here’.” (point to the place). Do this a few times. Also talk to them about some scenarios in case they wander away from you, including who to approach and what to say.

6.       Bright clothes will help you

It’s easier to stand out of a crowd if you are dressed in something loud. Besides, kids look cute to bright new outfits – and this is your chance to try neon.

