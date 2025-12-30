Mumbai bus accident: 4 killed, 9 injured as reversing BEST bus rams into pedestrians in Bhandup

Police probe possible mechanical failure; driver detained as victims rushed to hospital
Dubai: Four people were killed and nine others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus reversed into pedestrians in Mumbai’s Bhandup area late Monday night, Indian media said.
The accident occurred around 10pm near Bhandup West railway station, when the bus allegedly lost control while being reversed at the endpoint of its route and rammed into people standing nearby.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where four victims later succumbed to their injuries. Mumbai Police said three of the deceased were women and one was a man, while among the injured, eight are men and one is a woman.
According to officials, the bus was being driven by Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), a BEST staff driver, while Bhagwan Bhau Ghare (47) was on duty as the conductor at the time of the incident.
Soon after the crash, a heavy police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area. Senior civic and police officials rushed to the spot to coordinate emergency response efforts.
Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Singh Rajput said the driver has been taken into custody for questioning.
“The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. The BEST bus involved in the crash will be inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults. The exact reason for the accident will be determined after a thorough investigation,” he said.
Police said preliminary findings suggest the bus lost control while reversing, but they are probing whether mechanical failure, human error, or other contributing factors played a role.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed.
“The tragic incident in which four people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bhandup, Mumbai. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on X.
BEST, which operates India’s largest public bus fleet, said it is cooperating fully with the investigation. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety protocols at bus terminals and route endpoints, particularly during manoeuvres such as reversing in crowded areas.
Authorities said further action will be taken once the probe establishes responsibility for the crash.
