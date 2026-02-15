Ministry of Foreign Affairs says digital service now issued within 30 minutes
Abu Dhabi: More than 1,250 Emiratis applied for emergency return documents last year after losing or damaging their passports abroad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The service, now digital, can be processed through UAE diplomatic missions overseas within 30 minutes, helping citizens return home in urgent situations.
In 2025, the ministry received 1,257 requests, covering lost, expired, or damaged passports. Lost passports topped the list with 734 cases, followed by 126 expired documents and 31 damaged passports.
Another 366 applications were submitted for newborn children of Emirati parents born abroad, who require a return document before travelling to the UAE.
December saw the highest number of applications with 204 requests, followed by August (166) and July (130). March recorded the lowest monthly total at 54 requests.
Lost passport cases spiked during holiday periods, with 137 in December, compared with 106 in August and 97 in July. Requests linked to expired passports remained stable throughout the year, ranging from 3 to 16 per month. Applications for newborns abroad showed a steady trend, with January and December among the highest months.
The ministry said return documents for newborns must be submitted by the father and include a certified birth certificate authenticated by the host country’s foreign ministry and the UAE mission abroad. Parents must also provide copies of their passports, an attested marriage certificate, and a full family record.