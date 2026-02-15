GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE fast-tracks digital return papers in 30 minutes as overseas cases surge

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says digital service now issued within 30 minutes

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
More than 1,250 Emiratis apply for emergency return documents in 2025
More than 1,250 Emiratis apply for emergency return documents in 2025
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: More than 1,250 Emiratis applied for emergency return documents last year after losing or damaging their passports abroad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The service, now digital, can be processed through UAE diplomatic missions overseas within 30 minutes, helping citizens return home in urgent situations.

Most requests linked to lost passports

In 2025, the ministry received 1,257 requests, covering lost, expired, or damaged passports. Lost passports topped the list with 734 cases, followed by 126 expired documents and 31 damaged passports.

Another 366 applications were submitted for newborn children of Emirati parents born abroad, who require a return document before travelling to the UAE.

Peak months reflect seasonal travel trends

December saw the highest number of applications with 204 requests, followed by August (166) and July (130). March recorded the lowest monthly total at 54 requests.

Lost passport cases spiked during holiday periods, with 137 in December, compared with 106 in August and 97 in July. Requests linked to expired passports remained stable throughout the year, ranging from 3 to 16 per month. Applications for newborns abroad showed a steady trend, with January and December among the highest months.

Newborns require additional verification

The ministry said return documents for newborns must be submitted by the father and include a certified birth certificate authenticated by the host country’s foreign ministry and the UAE mission abroad. Parents must also provide copies of their passports, an attested marriage certificate, and a full family record.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE Traveltravel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE to strengthen tax information exchange

UAE to strengthen tax information exchange

2m read
Led by Professor Emma Sky, Founder and Co-Director of the Yale International Leadership Centre, the delegation comprised 14 prominent figures.

UAE: Yale peace fellows tour Abrahamic Family House

3m read
Can a husband be penalised for no divorce proof?

Can a husband be penalised for no divorce proof?

2m read
Evidence showed money was received but not returned or properly used.

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay $16,000 to friend

2m read