From crimes to complaints: What you can now report online in the UAE

How digital platforms let residents file complaints, reports without visiting offices
Dubai: For years, “zero bureaucracy” has been a mantra for modern governments. In the UAE, it is becoming a digital reality, not through a single flashy app, but through a comprehensive revolution in how citizens and residents report problems to the state.
Electronic reporting, once a digital alternative to filing a complaint, has been transformed into the primary, streamlined conduit for everything from consumer gripes and labor disputes to reporting serious crimes.
This shift represents a fundamental rewiring of citizen-government interaction, moving it almost entirely into the integrated, paperless realm of what is being called as the “digital government pathway.”
Gone are the days of navigating multiple office lobbies with folders of documents. The UAE’s strategy has been to methodically digitize and interconnect the complaint functions of nearly every major ministry into a cohesive, legally binding system.
The scope of issues that can now be reported online is expansive, reflecting a conscious effort to bring most sectors of public life into the fold:
Consumer Protection: Individuals can file complaints against businesses for unfair practices, price disputes, faulty goods, or refund issues, through digital channels overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, which coordinates with local economic departments.
Labor Disputes: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides a dedicated portal for workers and employers to log contractual or financial disagreements, complete with document uploads and digital tracking, including for domestic workers.
Security and Cyber Crimes: The Ministry of Interior accepts electronic reports for criminal incidents, allowing users to enter details, pin locations on a map, and attach evidence. Specialized channels also exist for cybercrimes like fraud, blackmail, and hacking.
Just recently, the UAE State Security Department (SSD) introduced a confidential reporting service aimed at strengthening national safety by enabling the public to share security-related concerns anonymously.
The new initiative, promoted under the slogan “State Security is Everyone’s Responsibility,” lets citizens and residents report a wide range of issues, from extremist activities and suspicious behaviour to threats against public order, defamation of state symbols, espionage, or information leaks, without having to reveal their identities. The programme is designed to protect privacy and personal data in line with international standards, encouraging early reporting to help stop risks before they escalate.
The service operates 24/7 through several channels, including a toll-free number (800 6600), the official SSD website, a mobile app, and an SMS short code (6006), making it accessible to a broad segment of the population.
Finance and Insurance: Complaints against regulated financial institutions or insurance companies can be lodged via dedicated platforms for review and action by the relevant authorities.
Family Matters: In a significant social shift, the Ministry of Justice allows couples to initiate, document, and even file for divorce digitally, only requiring physical court attendance when absolutely necessary.
Lost Documents: Reporting a lost national ID card is now a fully online process with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, from application to payment to tracking.
It is worth noting that electronic reporting in the UAE is underpinned by federal legislation governing electronic transactions and trust services, which recognises the legal validity of reports and documents submitted through approved government digital channels. This framework enhances the reliability of these services and ensures the protection of rights.
