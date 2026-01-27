UAE ministry launches ICAS, slashing cooperation delays

Requests now processed in 5 minutes, not 7 days
The Ministry of Justice has launched the International Cooperation Administration System (ICAS), reducing the time required to exchange international cooperation requests from 3–7 days to just five minutes. The system has also fully eliminated paper-based transactions.
The Ministry highlighted that ICAS has standardised procedures across federal and local entities, reduced escalation steps from eight to three, and increased response rates to 90%, marking a comprehensive digital transformation in international judicial cooperation.
These developments reflect the Ministry’s commitment to the directives of the UAE leadership and the “We the UAE 2031” vision, aligning with the objectives of the Government Excellence System 2.0. The initiatives support the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, by strengthening transparency, the rule of law, and efficiency in government institutions.
The Ministry has achieved a major milestone in its “Zero Bureaucracy” journey, unifying the user experience within judicial services and international cooperation processes.
Last year, the Ministry launched a labor case services package in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). The initiative aimed to shorten case processing times, enhance judicial efficiency, and improve the customer journey.
In 2025, further digital integration was implemented through smart system applications, re-engineered procedures, and operational efficiency enhancements.
The Ministry streamlined 141 administrative procedures into four steps:
Application submission
Review
Referral to the committee
Electronic payment
This accelerated transaction completion and unified the user experience via a single digital interface built on the UAE Design System, ensuring accessibility for all, including senior citizens and People of Determination.
A smart committee management model was also introduced, featuring automatic referrals, electronic voting, decision archiving, and calendar-integrated scheduling. Additionally, an AI-powered proactive services ecosystem provides lawyers and trainees with automated notifications on registration, training, promotion, and license renewals, reducing administrative barriers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Justice jointly launched the International Judicial Cooperation service, part of the second phase of the Government Zero Bureaucracy Programme. The platform connects UAE missions, foreign missions, and relevant entities via a unified digital system to enhance international judicial cooperation.
The updated system enables request exchanges in just three steps, automating procedures, minimizing delays, and unifying domestic and international pathways.
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice were also recognized in the inaugural Government Zero Bureaucracy Awards. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs won the Innovative Solutions Award for its “Smart Mission” project, eliminating 80% of bureaucratic procedures, while the Ministry of Justice was awarded Best Government Team for its achievements in bureaucracy reduction.
