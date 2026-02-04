The longtime friends clash over football and food in a chaotic new campaign
Dubai: Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper are butting heads over football, food, and conspiracy theories.
The longtime friends reunite onscreen for the first time since 2006's Failure to Launch in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial that dropped Monday. They're spiraling into a wildly unhinged debate about whether football exists just to make America eat.
The ad, titled Hungry for the Truth, brings the "football is for food" conspiracy to its peak. McConaughey plays a man fully convinced the entire sport is an elaborate scheme. Cooper, a diehard Seahawks fan, pushes back hard. But as the theories pile up, even he starts to wonder.
"When a quarterback runs, they call it a scramble," McConaughey insists, fully committed to the madness. "Think about it! Field goal post... designed after a fork."
The evidence keeps stacking. What's the 49ers mascot called? Sourdough Sam. What does the Football Hall of Fame look like? A juicer. Cooper tries to defend the game, but the coincidences are getting harder to ignore.
Parker Posey jumps into the chaos as the rivalry reaches its peak. "I loved stepping in alongside my old friend Matthew and adding to the fun," she said.
For the first time ever, fans can build their own version of the ad in real time through the Uber Eats app. The interactive experience lets viewers unlock alternate scenes, discover new evidence, and tap into surprise cameos from Addison Rae, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Tramell Tillman, Sauce Gardner, and Jerry Rice.
With over 1,000 unique commercial combinations and 40 different pieces of evidence, the campaign transforms Super Bowl advertising into something fans control. You pick what you want, just like ordering food. And while building your commercial, you might score an exclusive deal on your next order.
"I love how you can build your own Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial this year," said Addison Rae. "You can cast me in your customized ad alongside some incredible other people and unlock surprises."
McConaughey remains convinced. "The overwhelming evidence has been piling up for years," he said. Cooper sees it differently, calling football "about the experience, the community, and of course, the food."
The conspiracy continues. The rivalry heats up. And this Super Bowl, the truth is in your hands.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
