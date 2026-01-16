GOLD/FOREX
Bradley Cooper addresses plastic surgery rumours

The American actor responded during a podcast interview

Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
Left: Cooper at the Night Alley world premiere in December 2021. Right: The A Star Is Born actor at the Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere UK premiere in October 2025.
Bradley Cooper spoke out about comments regarding his appearance and the speculation that he had plastic surgery during an appearance on the Smartless podcast.

The Maestro actor spoke to long-time friends and co-hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes about rumours he has gone under the knife.

The co-hosts recounted a time when they were asked about things people didn't know about Cooper.

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot,'" Arnett revealed. "And then I was gonna say, 'because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that.'"

Arnett continued, "I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?"

Bateman stated, "That he hasn't."

Cooper chimed in. "No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks [and] they're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah, yeah.'"

The rumours began in autumn 2025 after Cooper attended red carpet events. Some speculated that the actor had a facelift.

Cooper did not address the rumours at the time.

The actor recently celebrated his 51st birthday on January 5. He is currently back on the red carpet to promote Is This Thing On? The film is directed by Cooper, and he co-wrote the screenplay with Arnett and Mark Chappell.

