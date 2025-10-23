The actress hit back at 'self-proclaimed' doctors for over-analysing her face
In Bollywood, the spotlight magnifies every wrinkle, curve, and contour. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, no stranger to online chatter about cosmetic procedures, recently opened up about these rumours on Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. Acknowledging she’s made some changes, Janhvi stressed they were thoughtful, measured, and guided by her late mother, Sridevi.
“I think I’ve been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I’ve done,” she shared. “Of course, I’ve had the guidance of my mom… I’d like to share that also as a sort of cautionary tale.” She recalled seeing videos where self-proclaimed 'doctors' dissected her face, joking about “buffalo plasty,” and admitted, “If some young girl sees a video like this and believes it… that would be the worst thing.”
Reflecting on beauty standards, Janhvi said, “Among young girls, this idea of perfection… you do whatever the hell makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards… were rid of judgment. That’s one thing we deal with a lot.”
Joining the conversation, Kajol empathised, especially about her daughter Nysa, who is already facing scrutiny despite not debuting yet. “They’ve even got a whole site on Nysa and me, saying we’ve done about 25 things! And I’m like, what are these things?”
Janhvi, last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Homebound, is prepping for Peddi alongside Ram Charan, while Kajol recently appeared in season two of The Trial.
