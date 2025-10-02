Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recycle charm, non-nepo stars sidelined in romcom

Performances are a mixed bag. Varun Dhawan, talented as he is, seems to be stuck on autopilot. His Sunny feels like a mash-up of characters we’ve seen before in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. There’s familiarity, yes, but also fatigue — it’s hard to root for him when his trajectory feels this recycled. Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, looks luminous as Tulsi, styled in a wardrobe that seems wildly at odds with her character’s modest profession as a teacher earning ₹25,000 a month. The suspension of disbelief stretches thin here: couture gowns and endless designer lehengas don’t exactly scream “teacher-next-door.” However, one scene that truly popped was Sanya Malhotra locking horns with her mother. Here’s a daughter armed with the best education money can buy, yet all mummy dearest can see is shaadi, shaadi, shaadi. It’s a telling reminder that even the most ‘progressive’ Indian parents can slip into good old-fashioned regressive mode when it comes to their daughters’ futures.