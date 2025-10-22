GOLD/FOREX
This is why Bill Gates is joining Smriti Irani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

They won't be talking about anything related to tech; it's all for a cause

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Fact is stranger than fiction but as 2025 has proved, anything can happen. So, Bill Gates is ready to appear on Kyunki 2.
Instagram/ Smriti Irani

Hold onto your remotes, TV buffs—this is not a drill. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is about to make a surprise virtual cameo in none other than Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’. Yes, that Ekta Kapoor soap, where drama usually revolves around melodrama, baby showers, and Tulsi Virani herself.

Gates will appear over three episodes, sharing a video chat with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi. And before you panic, it’s not about tech or billion-dollar deals—the duo will discuss something far more meaningful: maternal health and newborn well-being via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to a report in Times of India.

Here’s how it all goes down: Tulsi receives an invitation to her cook’s baby shower. What starts as a cosy celebration suddenly links her to one of the world’s most influential figures. Cue the virtual heart-to-heart.

Smriti Irani reportedly pushed for this storyline to spotlight social issues through entertainment. “Smriti has always believed in using storytelling to drive social change. This time, she wanted to highlight the health of pregnant women and children,” reports say.

This isn’t new territory for Tulsi. The show has now tackled body positivity, women’s empowerment, and generational clashes. And with crossovers like Parvati Agarwal’s return from ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, nostalgia meets storytelling, with Bill Gates joining the party.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
