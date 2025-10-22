They won't be talking about anything related to tech; it's all for a cause
Hold onto your remotes, TV buffs—this is not a drill. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is about to make a surprise virtual cameo in none other than Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’. Yes, that Ekta Kapoor soap, where drama usually revolves around melodrama, baby showers, and Tulsi Virani herself.
Gates will appear over three episodes, sharing a video chat with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi. And before you panic, it’s not about tech or billion-dollar deals—the duo will discuss something far more meaningful: maternal health and newborn well-being via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to a report in Times of India.
Here’s how it all goes down: Tulsi receives an invitation to her cook’s baby shower. What starts as a cosy celebration suddenly links her to one of the world’s most influential figures. Cue the virtual heart-to-heart.
Smriti Irani reportedly pushed for this storyline to spotlight social issues through entertainment. “Smriti has always believed in using storytelling to drive social change. This time, she wanted to highlight the health of pregnant women and children,” reports say.
This isn’t new territory for Tulsi. The show has now tackled body positivity, women’s empowerment, and generational clashes. And with crossovers like Parvati Agarwal’s return from ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, nostalgia meets storytelling, with Bill Gates joining the party.
