Passenger claimed he saw a weapon, but police found none on board
An Amsterdam-bound KLM flight was forced to return to the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly opened the aircraft’s emergency exit door, creating a chaotic and frightening scene for travellers.
Flight 622 had just pushed back for departure when the incident unfolded. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the airline cancelled the flight following the safety scare, and officers from the Atlanta Police Department boarded the plane once it was back at the ramp.
Police identified the passenger as 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum. Authorities said he had called 911 from inside the plane, claiming he saw another traveller carrying a weapon. Investigators later confirmed there were no weapons on board, and passengers had cleared normal security screening.
Officers said Van Heertum appeared to panic and behave erratically, prompting the pilots to stop the aircraft on the taxiway and return to the gate. They believe he was experiencing a mental health episode. EMTs evaluated him before he was taken into custody.
Van Heertum now faces charges including reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with security operations. He was booked into Clayton County Jail, and the APD Homeland Security Unit was notified.
KLM said all passengers were rebooked on the next available flights and provided with assistance to continue their journeys with minimal disruption.
Travellers on board described the moment the emergency slide deployed as “terrifying,” recalling confusion and rising panic as crew members worked to secure the cabin.
