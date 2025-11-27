Travellers on board described the moment the emergency slide deployed as “terrifying,” recalling confusion and rising panic as crew members worked to secure the cabin.

KLM said all passengers were rebooked on the next available flights and provided with assistance to continue their journeys with minimal disruption.

Van Heertum now faces charges including reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with security operations. He was booked into Clayton County Jail, and the APD Homeland Security Unit was notified.

Officers said Van Heertum appeared to panic and behave erratically, prompting the pilots to stop the aircraft on the taxiway and return to the gate. They believe he was experiencing a mental health episode. EMTs evaluated him before he was taken into custody.

Police identified the passenger as 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum. Authorities said he had called 911 from inside the plane, claiming he saw another traveller carrying a weapon. Investigators later confirmed there were no weapons on board, and passengers had cleared normal security screening.

Flight 622 had just pushed back for departure when the incident unfolded. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the airline cancelled the flight following the safety scare, and officers from the Atlanta Police Department boarded the plane once it was back at the ramp.

An Amsterdam-bound KLM flight was forced to return to the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly opened the aircraft’s emergency exit door, creating a chaotic and frightening scene for travellers.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.