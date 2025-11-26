GOLD/FOREX
See Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve fireworks: What will it really cost you?

Plus, there is a way to see it for free you know. Read on for your cheat sheet

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Every year, Dubai ushers the New Year in with a bright and beautiful sky show that illuminates our social media feeds and kicks off exuberant discussions for at least the first week. This year, it’s doing a little something different: you can choose to watch the grand show for free - albeit from a little distance - or you could get yourself a ticket to the multi-sensory celebration and sit right up close.

The Burj Park badge will get you into an event that’s spiced with all things nice – pyrotechnics, live performances, aerial displays, and visual effects that’ll put the 300 movie to shame.

It will cost you Dh 997.5 per adult; Dh577.50 per child (five to 12 year old); and nothing for a kid under the age of five.  

So, what does this ticket get you?

Your EMAAR NYE entry will get you

  • Guaranteed, uninterrupted views of the NYE show.

  • Live entertainment

  • Kids’ workshops, and

  • Access to a variety of food trucks and stalls   

Ready to invest in a ticket?

Buy it online on the official Emaar website or through Platinumlist.ae. Then, pick up your access badge between Dec 26 and 30, 10am-11pm (Mon-Thurs); 10am-midnight (Fri-Sun).

There will be no badge collection or validation on December 31.  

Getting there:

Aim for a 4pm arrival. It can get busy or traffic clogs after that.

How do we get in?

Access Burj Park via Downtown Gate 5 and then head to the designated Entry Gate (Mexican Gate or Opera Gate) to enter the venue.

What about the free spots?

Well, there are family-friendly public viewing spots across Downtown Dubai where you can seat yourself for a look at the grand show. 

And there will be LED screens along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard streaming the fireworks and entertainment.

Either way though, there's no place like Downtown Dubai.

