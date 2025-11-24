8-day NYE 2026 in Dubai: Burj Khalifa extravaganza to be led by Shah Rukh Khan

Fireworks, light shows, Dubai Fountain, and much more to wow New Year’s Eve revellers
Dubai: Just when you thought Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations couldn’t get any bigger, Emaar has raised the bar once again. The developer behind the Burj Khalifa has unveiled plans for an eight-day extravaganza set to light up Downtown Dubai from December 31 to January 7.
This year, the world’s tallest tower and its surroundings will be transformed into one of the grandest open-air stages ever created, blending art, technology and entertainment in true Dubai fashion, according to Emaar.
Residents, tourists and global audiences can look forward to a cinematic celebration that stretches far beyond the traditional midnight countdown.
Dubai New Year's Eve celebrations typically attract a massive crowd, with attendance at Downtown Dubai alone reaching a record 1.7 million people in past years.
This crowd size notably surpasses the 1 million visitors that were originally expected, making it one of the world's most popular New Year's Eve events. In addition to the physical attendees, over 2 billion people have been reached via live video streams during these celebrations.
According to an Emaar statement, Burj Park will be the heart of the action, offering a ticketed experience with a special Bollywood touch curated in collaboration with Frontstage, part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
Expect blockbuster energy — with live performances, colourful parades and a festival atmosphere that brings the spirit of Indian cinema to Dubai’s most famous backdrop.
Tickets for Burj Park are priced at Dh950 for adults and Dh550 for children aged 5 to 12, with free access for kids under five.
The celebration doesn’t stop at Burj Park. A grand parade will sweep through Downtown Dubai, featuring huge floats, illuminated puppets and performers celebrating the city’s creativity and cultural diversity. Expect large-scale moments designed to be shared — both on the ground and across social media.
Emaar’s Founder, Mohamed Alabbar, called it “a celebration on an unprecedented scale,” promising every moment will capture Dubai’s imagination and global spirit. The city’s skyline will come alive nightly through awe-inspiring lighting, drone shows and cinematic choreography streamed to millions around the world.
Emaar’s official event website is now live for booking. Tickets must be purchased online in advance via mydubainewyear.emaar.com/en.
