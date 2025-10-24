Emaar unveils Dubai Mansions, a Dh100 billion ultra-luxury community

The project will feature 40,000 upscale homes within Dubai’s newest master development
Dubai: Emaar has unveiled Dubai Mansions, a new Dh100 billion ultra-luxury community. The development will comprise 40,000 residences within Emaar Hills.
Located near Dubai Hills Estate and within walking distance of Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mansions will feature a limited collection of grand homes ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. Each residence has been designed with a focus on architectural distinction, world-class interiors, and a lifestyle that blends elegance with comfort.
Emaar said Dubai Mansions “embodies elegance, indulgence, and convenience,” offering residents a seamless balance between refinement and functionality. Expansive plots, landscaped surroundings, and bespoke amenities will define the project’s design philosophy.
“Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represents the ultimate expression of refined living," said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar. "Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects an uncompromising attention to detail, creating a setting that embodies harmony, prestige, and a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere in the world.”
Beyond its architectural appeal, the project is designed as both a lifestyle and investment destination. Residents will have access to a championship golf course, premium retail outlets, wellness facilities, and landscaped parks designed to promote well-being and connectivity.
