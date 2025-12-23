Dubai’s ESC reviews security, safety plans for Emaar Super Cup

Brigadier Al Shamsi urged fans to adhere to designated entry and exit points, parking areas and all guidance displayed on signage, and to follow instructions from police officers and event organisers. He said these measures are essential for effective crowd management and smooth traffic flow before and after the match.

Officials reviewed preparations made by the organising committees and discussed the importance of the event, stressing the need for full readiness, close coordination and teamwork to ensure the Super Cup is delivered in a way that reflects the UAE’s reputation for hosting major sporting events.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Khamis Al Shamsi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency Affairs at Dubai Police. Also present were Colonel Mohammad Ahli, Acting Director of the Emergency Department, Major Ahmad Mehdi, Captain Rashid Al Kai, representatives of Al Nasr Club, the UAE Pro League and both competing teams.

Free parking has been allocated near the American Hospital, and fans arriving by private vehicles are encouraged to use these areas. Supporters are also advised to use public transport, including buses and the Metro, given the stadium’s proximity to key transport links.

Inside the stadium, Shabab Al Ahli fans will access the stands through Gates 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11, with premium seating located to the left of the main stand. Sharjah FC fans will use Gates 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18, with premium seating on the right side of the main stand.

Shabab Al Ahli supporters will enter through the main gate and the gate near the Indian Club, while Sharjah FC fans will use the gate near the Egyptian Club and the Legoland Gate. VIP ticket holders may use either the main entrance or the Legoland entrance, before proceeding to Gates 2 or 3 at the main stand.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.