Dubai’s ESC reviews security, safety plans for Emaar Super Cup

Al Shamsi urged fans to follow instructions from police officers and event organisers
Dubai: The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) has reviewed security and organisational arrangements for the Emaar Super Cup match for the 2025–2026 season, scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm on December 27 at Al Maktoum Stadium.
The coordination meeting brought together representatives from the UAE Pro League, Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah FC and host club Al Nasr, along with officials from Dubai Police and Sharjah Police.
The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Khamis Al Shamsi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency Affairs at Dubai Police. Also present were Colonel Mohammad Ahli, Acting Director of the Emergency Department, Major Ahmad Mehdi, Captain Rashid Al Kai, representatives of Al Nasr Club, the UAE Pro League and both competing teams.
Officials reviewed preparations made by the organising committees and discussed the importance of the event, stressing the need for full readiness, close coordination and teamwork to ensure the Super Cup is delivered in a way that reflects the UAE’s reputation for hosting major sporting events.
Brigadier Al Shamsi urged fans to adhere to designated entry and exit points, parking areas and all guidance displayed on signage, and to follow instructions from police officers and event organisers. He said these measures are essential for effective crowd management and smooth traffic flow before and after the match.
Shabab Al Ahli supporters will enter through the main gate and the gate near the Indian Club, while Sharjah FC fans will use the gate near the Egyptian Club and the Legoland Gate. VIP ticket holders may use either the main entrance or the Legoland entrance, before proceeding to Gates 2 or 3 at the main stand.
Inside the stadium, Shabab Al Ahli fans will access the stands through Gates 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11, with premium seating located to the left of the main stand. Sharjah FC fans will use Gates 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18, with premium seating on the right side of the main stand.
Free parking has been allocated near the American Hospital, and fans arriving by private vehicles are encouraged to use these areas. Supporters are also advised to use public transport, including buses and the Metro, given the stadium’s proximity to key transport links.
Cloakroom facilities will be available near Gates 10 and 14, allowing fans to store personal belongings safely during the match.
