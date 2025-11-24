Maluma to headline Nammos Dubai for New Year’s Eve

Celebrate 2026 with Maluma's performance at Nammos Dubai after its relaunch
Dubai: Maluma is bringing his signature Latin fire to Dubai this New Year's Eve. The Colombian superstar, known for tracks that pack dance floors worldwide, is set to deliver one of the season's most electrifying nights. Here's everything you need to know about what promises to be an unforgettable evening.
If you're not already familiar with Juan Luis Londoño Arias—better known simply as Maluma—you're in for a treat. The Colombian artist has become one of Latin music's most recognisable voices on the global stage. With chart-toppers like Hawái, Felices los 4, and his collaboration with Shakira on Chantaje, he's mastered the art of blending smooth vocals with infectious hooks. But it's his live performances that truly set him apart.
Maluma doesn't just perform, he creates an atmosphere. His shows are about connection, energy, and getting everyone moving, making him the perfect choice to launch Nammos Dubai's new chapter.
Nammos Dubai is relaunching this December with a refined new energy. The beloved beachfront destination, famous for its chic Mediterranean atmosphere and stunning sea views, is making its comeback in style.
New Year's Eve in the UAE always raises the bar, but Nammos Dubai is taking things up a notch this year. The night kicks off at 9pm with an aperitivo hour, setting the tone for what's to come. Live performances will build the energy throughout the evening, leading to the city-wide fireworks display at midnight.
Shortly after the countdown, Maluma takes centre stage, delivering his biggest hits to a crowd ready to celebrate. Once his set wraps, the resident DJ keeps the party alive, blending Latin rhythms with dance floor classics until the early hours.
The experience includes a specially curated New Year's Eve set menu showcasing Nammos' most celebrated dishes, paired with a vibrant programme of live entertainment throughout the night.
Whether you're planning a full evening of dining and dancing or joining the celebration after midnight, there's an option for you. Seating packages with dinner start from Dh7,000, whilst drinks-only tickets for those arriving after midnight are Dh1,000 which are perfect for anyone wanting to ring in 2026 with Maluma and Nammos.
