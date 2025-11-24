Maluma to headline Nammos Dubai for New Year’s Eve

If you're not already familiar with Juan Luis Londoño Arias—better known simply as Maluma—you're in for a treat. The Colombian artist has become one of Latin music's most recognisable voices on the global stage. With chart-toppers like Hawái, Felices los 4, and his collaboration with Shakira on Chantaje, he's mastered the art of blending smooth vocals with infectious hooks. But it's his live performances that truly set him apart.