Trump says Colombia president should 'watch his [back]'

AFP
US president Trump
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro with whom he has sparred in recent months should "watch his [back]" after the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"He's making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his [back]," Trump told a press conference.

Petro described Washington's actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America and said they would result in a humanitarian crisis.

