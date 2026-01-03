Trump says Colombia president should 'watch his [back]'

US-Colombia relations tense as Trump issues warning to Petro
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro — with whom he has sparred in recent months — should "watch his [back]" after the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
"He's making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his [back]," Trump told a press conference.
Petro described Washington's actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America and said they would result in a humanitarian crisis.
