Trump: Nobel laureate Machado doesn't have 'support or respect' to run Venezuela

US works with Maduro's VP, not Machado, Trump states
US President Donald Trump on Saturday brushed aside Nobel Peace Prize-winning opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as a potential interim leader of Venezuela, as he said Washington was working with deposed Nicolas Maduro's vice president.
"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country," Trump told a news conference.
"She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."
He added that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said she is ready to work with Washington, after the country's leader Nicolas Maduro was seized to face trial in New York.
Trump told reporters that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "just had a conversation with her, and she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."
The US president also said that Washington was "not afraid of boots on the ground if we have to" after the nighttime raid.
