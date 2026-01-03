GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump: Nobel laureate Machado doesn't have 'support or respect' to run Venezuela

US works with Maduro's VP, not Machado, Trump states

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
AFP-JOE RAEDLE

US President Donald Trump on Saturday brushed aside Nobel Peace Prize-winning opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as a potential interim leader of Venezuela, as he said Washington was working with deposed Nicolas Maduro's vice president.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country," Trump told a news conference.

"She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."

He added that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said she is ready to work with Washington, after the country's leader Nicolas Maduro was seized to face trial in New York.

Trump told reporters that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "just had a conversation with her, and she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

The US president also said that Washington was "not afraid of boots on the ground if we have to" after the nighttime raid.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would allow American oil companies to head into Venezuela to tap its massive crude reserves after a US military operation that seized the country's leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

1h ago1m read
Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado gestures from a balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, in the early hours of December 11, 2025.

Nobel winner Machado suffered vertebra fracture

1m read
Nobel peace prize laureate Maria Corina Machado smiles as she addresses a press conference at the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2025.

Maria Machado: The face, fire of Venezuela opposition

3m read
Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, speaks after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her mother at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.

Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize

3m read