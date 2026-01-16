Venezuela's Machado says she 'presented' Trump with Nobel medal

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado departs the White House following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Machado has called for Democratic Unitary Platform candidate Edmundo González, who is widely considered to be the winner of the 2024 election, to assume the presidency of Venezuela following the January 03, 2026 capture and arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the United States military. AFP