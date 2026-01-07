Dubai: In the age of viral videos, even a dance can make international headlines. Footage of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro moving energetically at public events—once even to a speech remixed to a Latin house beat—spread rapidly across social media, drawing millions of views, memes, and hot takes.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump referenced the performances during a speech to Republican members of Congress at the Kennedy Center, remarking that Maduro “tried to imitate my dance moves.”

Trump, known for his own signature sway to hits like the Village People’s YMCA, has made his playful hip-rocking and subtle fist-pumping part of his political persona. To his audience, the comparison underscored what he saw as Maduro’s cocky disregard for U.S. warnings—and, as social media amplified, it became fodder for global chatter.